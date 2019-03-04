In White Folks News: Danielle Staub Presses Pause On Marrying Would-Be Husband Number Four, Oliver Maier

Danielle Staub Reportedly Postpones Wedding To Oliver Maier

Uh oh…is someone having second thoughts?

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub and Duke of Province Oliver Maier were all set to tie the knot this week, but Page Six reports their wedding is a no go…for now.

According to the site, the reality star’s whirlwind love life is too much too soon for her daughters, Christine, 25, and Jillian, 20. Page Six reports…

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who was set to marry Maier on Monday, will not be saying ‘I do’ just yet, a source revealed. ‘Danielle wants to spend a little time with her daughters as this happened very fast and caught them off-guard,’ an insider told Page Six of Staub’s children.”

Less than two weeks ago, the reality star finalized her divorce to third husband Marty Caffrey…and they were married for just NINE months, so we can’t blame Danielle (or her daughters) for needing a moment. Not to mention, this thing between Danielle and Oliver is reportedly very new…

“She and Maier are said to have been friends for some time and only became ‘romantically involved’ over the last few weeks,” Page Six reports.

Stay tuned.