Did He Do It?! These DISTURBING Details From #LeavingNeverland Part 1 Leave The Internet Split Down The Middle

Leaving Neverland Part One Leaves Everyone Speechless

Last night, Wade Robson, 36, and James Safechuck, 40, made their “Leaving Neverland” debuts. The accusers left Michael Jackson fans and critics SHOOK. It was hard to shake off some details about their alleged sexual abuse with Michael, even if you’re a skeptic.

Part one of the documentary, however, is being slammed for lacking concrete evidence — even though the allegations were shocking as HELL. As previously reported HBO’s been sued by the Jackson estate for $100 million in a 53-page long lawsuit.

Hit the flip to read some of the most outrageous stories from MJ’s “Leaving Neverland” accusers and give us YOUR thoughts.