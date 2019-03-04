Did He Do It?! These DISTURBING Details From #LeavingNeverland Part 1 Leave The Internet Split Down The Middle
Leaving Neverland Part One Leaves Everyone Speechless
Last night, Wade Robson, 36, and James Safechuck, 40, made their “Leaving Neverland” debuts. The accusers left Michael Jackson fans and critics SHOOK. It was hard to shake off some details about their alleged sexual abuse with Michael, even if you’re a skeptic.
Part one of the documentary, however, is being slammed for lacking concrete evidence — even though the allegations were shocking as HELL. As previously reported HBO’s been sued by the Jackson estate for $100 million in a 53-page long lawsuit.
Hit the flip to read some of the most outrageous stories from MJ’s “Leaving Neverland” accusers and give us YOUR thoughts.
1. Michael allegedly spends hours on the phone every day with both of his accusers. Both Wade Robson’s mother and James Safechuck’s family say MJ called all day and spoke with the elementary age boys. He eventually even spent countless nights at Safechuck’s home, in his bedroom.
2. Michael allegedly groomed parents and families with 5-star treatment before he allegedly moved in on children.
3. Wade Robson’s parents divorced over his mom’s constant trips with him and MJ. Then, his mom chose to move away from her son and bipolar diagnosed ex-husband in Australia to be closer to Michael with Wade in LA.
4. Accuser James Safechuck showed off jewelry MJ allegedly bought him as “rewards” for alleged sex abuse, including a “wedding ring” that was allegedly used in a mock wedding. SMH.
5. MJ allegedly told Wade Robson’s mom he would “get his way” when she denied letting them sleep alone. And he eventually did, according to them.
6. Both accusers claim MJ allegedly taught them how to masturbate and they both described french kissing, oral sex and nipple play in their alleged sex abuse accounts at Neverland.
7. Wade claims MJ ‘replaced’ him with another boy bestie. Similarly, Safechuck claims MJ cut him off, replacing him after hitting puberty.
8. Aside from the accusers’ stories, the film lacked any evidence– at least the first part did, according to critics. Others are saying we need to listen to the victims, who have a lot more to tell.
Will you be watching “Leaving Neverland Part 2”?
