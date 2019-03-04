Yeezy Like Sunday Morning… Kanye Leads Gospel Service And North West Is The Hypest Praise Dancer Ever

Kanye West Brings His Family Out For Sunday Service

It’s been a rough week for the Kardashian Jenners, but Kanye brought the whole family out for his weekly Sunday service so they could get some of what they need most in their lives — JESUS!

The paps captured the whole family leaving Sunday Services, but looks like Ye couldn’t keep his hands off the first lady of the church’s booty…

Speaking of Kim, Ye’s wife proudly posted up clips from church that shared the sounds of Kanye’s beautiful choir as well as daughter North dancing to the music. Super cute right?

Sunday Service- Back To Life – Soul II Soul pic.twitter.com/L9jb1z2ft0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 3, 2019

