Ko-Parenting Kongeniality: Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Are Working Out Dream’s Custody Agreement Amicably

Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Work Out Custody Arrangement

The drama between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian has been pretty ugly for years now with more break-ups-to-make-up than most Hollyweird couples.

That said, we recently saw evidence that things between the co-parents have settled down some and both sides appear to be genuinely fond of one another.

Last week we saw this pop up on Rob Kardashian’s Twitter TL:

Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases. — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) February 26, 2019

Followed by a glowing endorsement retweet by Blac Chyna:

Robert and I only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy! ☘️ https://t.co/zfIcETpriY — Blac Chyna (@BLACCHYNA) February 26, 2019

TMZ reports that the former couple has attended 7 mediation sessions and have been regular contact to work out how they will share time with their daughter Dream. The idea is that they will be able to facilitate face-to-face drop-offs with some nanny assistance.

Rob will still likely keep physical custody of Dream and he and Chyna will split holidays.

Glad to see adults acting like adults.