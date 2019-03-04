Ko-Parenting Kongeniality: Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Are Working Out Dream’s Custody Agreement Amicably
The drama between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian has been pretty ugly for years now with more break-ups-to-make-up than most Hollyweird couples.
That said, we recently saw evidence that things between the co-parents have settled down some and both sides appear to be genuinely fond of one another.
Last week we saw this pop up on Rob Kardashian’s Twitter TL:
Followed by a glowing endorsement retweet by Blac Chyna:
TMZ reports that the former couple has attended 7 mediation sessions and have been regular contact to work out how they will share time with their daughter Dream. The idea is that they will be able to facilitate face-to-face drop-offs with some nanny assistance.
Rob will still likely keep physical custody of Dream and he and Chyna will split holidays.
Glad to see adults acting like adults.
