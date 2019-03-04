Bussdown Beachiana: These Photos Of Tatted Teyana Taylor Enjoying Family Beach Day Are… DIVINE

Teyana Taylor Hits South Beach With Baby Iman

Teyana Taylor and her mini-me have been living it up on South Beach.

Over the weekend, the K.T.S.E. singer was spotted out and about in Miami, spending some quality time with her adorable baby girl, Iman Tayla. She gave her daughter lots of love and affection, kissing little Iman and holding her tight after playtime in the water.

Not only is her mommy game strong, Teyana’s beach lewks are making headlines, as she’s been showing off them burly buns in some teeny, tiny bikinis. First up, it was a leopard thong that put that booty on full display and then, a mix-and-match two piece that let us know she ain’t missing no meals.

Iman Shumpert’s wifey posted this candid shot of her tatted bosom on Instagram:

