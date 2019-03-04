Some Pretty Parisian Fineness: La La Looks Incredible While Closing Out PFW

- By Bossip Staff
LaLa Anthony

Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News

Seen on the Fashion Week scene…

La La Anthony Spotted At Paris Fashion Week

La La Anthony made her Paris Fashion Week debut and looked DAMN good while doing it.
The “Power” star stunned in a series of fashionable LEWKS that included an all-red MONSE getup and some neon green Off White fineness that she wore alongside Virgil Abloh himself.

La La Anthony

Source: The Chamber Group/Quentin O’Bear

Later she slipped into a couture HARRYHALIM power suit…

La La Anthony

Source: The Chamber Group/Quentin O’Bear

before going sexy and sheer for Valentino.

 

LaLa Anthony

Source: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com / Splash News

Are you feeling LaLa’s Paris Fashion Week getups??? More on the flip.

LaLa Anthony

Source: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com / Splash News

La La Anthony

Source: The Chamber Group/Samantha Jones

La La Anthony

Source: The Chamber Group/Quentin O’Bear/Samantha Jones

La La Anthony

Source: The Chamber Group/Quentin O’Bear/Samantha Jones

La La Anthony

Source: The Chamber/Samantha Jones

La La Anthony

Source: The Chamber Group/Quentin O’Bear/Samantha Jones

    La La Anthony

    Source: The Chamber Group/Quentin O’Bear/Samantha Jones

