Some Pretty Parisian Fineness: La La Looks Incredible While Closing Out PFW

Seen on the Fashion Week scene…

La La Anthony Spotted At Paris Fashion Week

La La Anthony made her Paris Fashion Week debut and looked DAMN good while doing it.

The “Power” star stunned in a series of fashionable LEWKS that included an all-red MONSE getup and some neon green Off White fineness that she wore alongside Virgil Abloh himself.

Later she slipped into a couture HARRYHALIM power suit…

before going sexy and sheer for Valentino.

Are you feeling LaLa’s Paris Fashion Week getups??? More on the flip.