All The Cool (And Hilarious) Things That Happened At NBC’s Mid-Season Press Junket In La La Land

NBC Mid-Season Junket Recap

NBC’s mid-season press junket was a fun-filled media pordy where we chatted up the network’s biggest (and brightest) talent at the Universal Lot in La La Land.

If you didn’t know, NBC has an intriguing crop of new (“A.P. Bio”) and established shows (“This Is Us”) with very relatable stars who gave us exclusive insight into their creative process while keeping the mood light and sometimes ridiculous (heyyy “LadyGang”).

At some point, we linked with everyone from triple-threat Ne-Yo (“World Of Dance”) to the gorgeous Yaya Decosta (“Chicago Med”) to the INCREDIBLE Lorraine Toussaint for amazing conversations with a side of delicious eats and sparkling water.

There were non-stop laughs with countless quotables sprinkled throughout an amazing afternoon that we’re excited to share with you. And yes, there’s video.

Married To Medicine Los Angeles

Dr. Imani Walker and the delightfully bubbly Shanique Drummond delivered some classy shade while promoting their upcoming “Married To Medicine” spin-off that’s sure to get everyone buzzing about the ladies’ spicy La La Land shenanigans.

You don’t want to miss the Series Premiere Sunday, March 10th at 9/8c on Bravo.

Good Girls

WE LOVE RETTA & RENO who gushed about their very, very complicated yet relatable marriage on the popular caper-drama that you should add to your watch list if you haven’t already.

Catch their beautifully flawed Black love every Sunday at 10/9c!

Superstore

Colton Dunn, Nico Santos (excuse us, Mr. Santos who blew up after “Crazy Rich Asians”) and Nichole Bloom took a break from filming to dish on their hilariously tongue-in-cheeky show about wacky supersized megastore coworkers. Yep, we’ve decided to stan.

The can’t-miss comedy returns Thursday at 8/7c!

The Village

Whew, Lorraine Toussaint is incredible. Her soul-smoldering voice, her energy, her underrated TALENT as an actress who stars as “Patricia Davis”–everyone’s go-to neighbor and wife of the super–on the new Drama about a unique Brooklyn community.

Don’t miss the series premiere Tuesday, March 19th at 10/9c.

LadyGang

Becca Tobin, Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek are craaaaazy, raunchy and hilariously ridiculous on their late-night, champagne-fueled E! News show where they discuss their hysterical shenanigans. No, seriously, it’s WILD and we love it.

Catch them every Sunday at 11/10c.

World Of Dance

Ne-Yo & Derek Hough came thru with good vibes, smooth moves and big praise for the incredibly talented dancers on their hit show that airs every Sunday at 8/7c.

Chicago Med

We love us some Yaya DaCosta who dished on her baeship blues on the show and made it clear that she’s as focused on her booming career as she’s ever been.

Catch her and the Chicago Med crew every Wednesday at 8/7c.

The Enemy Within

Cassandra Freeman’s energy is soooo infectious and Raza Jaffrey is almost too cool. Both star on NBC’s new thriller about the CIA’s most brilliant operative-turned-greatest traitor. Oh yes, it’s lit and airs every Monday at 10/9c

Meet The Press

Chuck Todd loves watching “Game of Thrones” when he isn’t flexing his political brilliance on the longest running show in TV history.

Get your fix every Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on the NBC-TV network; 10:30-11:30 a.m. ET in New York and Washington.

Brooklyn 99

One day they were canceled, the next they were NBC’s hot new pick up starring Stephanie Beatriz as “Detective Rosa Diaz” on the hilariously offbeat single-camera sitcom.

Catch her, Terry Crews and the squad Thursdays at 9/8c.

Chicago Fire

Kara Killmer plays with fire and actually enjoys the whole process that she revealed while discussing her role as “Sylvie Brett” on the hit action-drama that airs every Wednesday at 9/8c

A.P. Bio

Glenn Howerton plays a Harvard professor who reluctantly moves back home to Ohio to teach high school Bio after failing to land his dream job. The always funny Patton Oswalt plays his sad and defeated principal. Both are hilarious on the soon-to-be crowd fave.

Check out the show premiere this Thursday at 8:30/7:30c

New Amsterdam

Anupam Kher is extremely humble but also a Bollywood GAWD who holds the record for starring in 57 films at the same time long before his days as “Dr. Vijay Kapoor” on the popular medical drama.

Season 2 coming soon.

Beverly Hills Dog Show

Former “Family Feud” host John O’Hurley brought his famous silver fox drip to our cuddly interview about the most adorable dog show on TV.

Need more Beverly Hills pooch preciousness in your life? Click here.