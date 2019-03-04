A Racist & Community Activist Bond In “Green Book”-y New “Best Of Enemies” Trailer

New “Best Of Enemies” Trailer

Here we go AGAIN with another warm and fuzzy story of an unlikely relationship (and eventual friendship) between a Black person and racist. This time, it’s fiery Civil Rights activist Ann Atwater (Taraji P. Henson) who develops a bond with local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis (Sam Rockwell) while clashing over school integration in Durham, NC.

Oh yes, it’s very, VERY “Green Book”-y but at least our good sis Taraji might finally win the Oscar she deserves. Check out the new trailer below!

Make your voice heard. #TheBestOfEnemies in theaters April 5. pic.twitter.com/hd2JkkKzGv — The Best Of Enemies (@BestEnemiesFilm) March 2, 2019

Still here? Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over “Best of Enemies” trailer #2 on the flip.