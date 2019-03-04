Defending Neverland: ICYMI Taj, Marlon And Jackie Jackson Deny Documentary Claims [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
ICYMI: MJ’s Family Tell Their Side Of #LeavingNeverland

Michael Jackson‘s family is challenging allegations of sexual abuse against the late pop icon in a new HBO documentary, “Leaving Neverland.” In this interview, Gayle King allows his family to explain MJ’s odd behavior, as described by his accusers. They say there’s nothing salacious about his affinity for young children, because of his lack of a childhood…

Hit Play.

