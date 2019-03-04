Jesus Take The Wheel: Tornadoes Touch Down In Alabama And Georgia Killing At Least 23 People, Including Children!
Alabama Devastated By Tornadoes, At Least 23 Fatalities Reported
This is so sad. Homes were devastated and lives were lost after multiple tornadoes touched down across Alabama and Georgia Sunday afternoon.
At least 23 people were killed around Lee County, Ala., Sheriff Jay Jones said around 10:30 p.m., Sunday however he warned the number could increase as more destruction is uncovered.
“We’ve done everything we feel like we can do this evening. The area is just very, very hazardous to put anybody in to at this point in time – debris everywhere and it’s just…just some mass damage to structures and residences in the area,” Jones told WSFA reporters.
As of 4 p.m., about 10,400 people were without power in central Alabama, according to WSFA.
“Our hearts go out to those who lost their lives in the storms that hit Lee County today. Praying for their families & everyone whose homes or businesses were affected,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted.
Alabama may have gotten the worst of the storms, but storm warnings were issued for counties across the southeast Sunday afternoon because the devastation was widespread, with tornadoes taking out wires, poles and numerous structures, including houses.
Half a mile of land was completely flattened in Talbotton, Ga., just outside the courthouse, officials said, according to NY Daily News reports.
Trump even tweeted about the storms in Alabama.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1102582528161001472
Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by the storms. Be safe out there y’all.
