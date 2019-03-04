Jobless Invertebrate Roseanne Barr Says Kamala Harris “Slept Her Way To The Bottom” & Calls #MeToo Accusers “Hoes”

She Shared Her Thoughts With Conservative Crust Candice Owens

Roseanne Barr just WON’T STOP TALKING.

The unemployed sitcom mother of MAGA continued to take up air when she uttered sentiments about Sen. Kamala Harris and the #MeToo movement.

Of course, she felt comfortable to do so in an interview with conservative minion Candace Owens.

First, according to New York Daily News, Barr called the women who come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and abuse “h*s.”

Barr made her comments when referencing a conversation she had another day. She said a woman told her, “well they were there in the [hotel] room ‘cause they thought they were gonna get a job 15 years ago.’ It’s like well, ‘cause they’re hos.”

Barr went on to say that women were pretending “they didn’t go to trade sexual favors for money.”

Owens agreed with the shallow comments, and she even made time to compare the feminist movement to white supremacy.

Guess Candice missed that lesson on Black feminism. The #MeToo movement continues to provide space for victims of sexual assault and the initial cause was started by Tarana Burke…a Black woman. But again…Candice and Roseanne probably missed that Ted Talk.

In the interview, Barr then went after 2020 presidential campaigner Kamala Harris. “We all know what she did … she slept her way to the bottom,” she said, most likely referring to Harris’ relationship with San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Owens wouldn’t stop talking about sexual harassment survivors.

She even went after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford who testified against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh over alleged sexual misconduct. “She should be in prison,” Owens said.

Barr, who was fired from the Roseanne reboot for racist tweets, and Owens went on to call their discussion real feminism.

If your stomach can handle it, you can watch the full convo here.