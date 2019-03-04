NBKOTB: Check Out Georgia Girl PAP Chanel’s New Banger “Tip Top” [Audio]

PAP Chanel “Tip Top” Music Video

PAP Chanel is Milledgeville, GA born and raised and her dreams of becoming one of the biggest artists in the music industry officially began when her freestyle over Tee Grizzley’s “First Day Out” pulled in 830,000 Soundcloud plays, over 2,000,000 Facebook views, and 1,000,000 Instagram views.

Indie label Guap Records took interest in PAP and her debut EP The Definition of P.A.P. features a Lil Baby verse that we highly suggest you check out.

But first, we get a look at Pap’s visual style with the music video for “Tip Top”.

What say you about PAP Chanel, hate it or love it?

More PAP on the flip.