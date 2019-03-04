Match Made In Heaven? Ciara And Russell Wilson Couple It Up At Christ The Redeemer
Ciara And Russell Wilson Share More Photos And Videos From Brazil
Last week we shared some photos of Ciara and Russell Wilson who are currently vacationing in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil for Carnaval. The festivities continued through the weekend and we finally got the moment we were waiting for — Cici in full costume:
Notice hubby couldn’t help himself from adding the comment “Beauty”. So sweet right?
The couple were also photographed wearing matching Brazilian soccer shirts while visiting Copacabana.
So cute right?
Check out more photos below then hit the flip for more
It’s no secret that the Wilsons marriage is rooted firmly in the foundation of their shared Christian faith — so you know this couple’s visit to Brazil couldn’t be complete without dedicating some time to visiting the famous Christ the Redeemer statue:
One of the most powerful things I’ve ever witnessed. His presence is real! Date night in the heli my love @DangeRussWilson in Brazil. #Jesus #ChristtheRedeemer
@djmogg 🇧🇷
Russell Wilson posted a similar caption with his video:
Thank You Jesus!!! This Life is about You and Your Glory! I couldn’t do this life without your unconditional love Jesus! #DateNight in the Helicopter w/ the love of my life in @Ciara in Brazil🇧🇷 🚁🙏🏾 #Jesus #ChristTheRedeemer 🎥: @DjMogg @West2EastEmpire
Hit the flip for more.
Ciara got some Samba lessons
Continue Slideshow
She also learned a little Portuguese
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.