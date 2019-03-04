Bars Or Buckets: 2 Chainz Drops Colorful, Time-Traveling Visual For “Money In The Way” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
2 Chainz New Video “Money In The Way”
2 Chainz new album, Rap Or Go To The League, is currently available on all stream platforms.
Today, we get the first music video release since the album dropped this past Friday, “Money In The Way”.
Looks like Mr. Chainz is not playing any games this go-round. We’re here for it!
