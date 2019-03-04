How You Doiiiiiin: Wendy Williams Returns After Hiatus, Denies Leaving Her Allegedly Shady Spouse [Video]

Were you watching???

Wendy Williams Returns After 2-Month Hiatus

Wendy Williams is finally back!

The daytime talk diva returned to her show after a shaky 2-month hiatus that included fill-ins Keke Palmer, Nick Cannon, and Sherri Shepherd.

A blonde-bob wearing Wendy told her cohosts that she was out for the extended time NOT because of alleged trouble in her marriage—but for medical reasons.

According to Wendy, her thyroid issues were affecting her equilibrium and vertigo.

“What had happened was we were supposed to only be off for two weeks for Christmas vacation and towards the end of the weeks, I started to feel thyroid-ish,” said Wendy. They’re still adjusting my meds. If you don’t know about thyroid disease, it’s a lifetime thing and they are always adjusting and always doing stuff and it can really screw you over. They are adjusting my thyroid meds, and then the eyeballs attached to the thyroid, which is my Graves’ disease,” she added. Ultimately, “I’m happy to tell you that I am doing swell.”

She also made sure to emphasize that she’s standing by her man Kevin Hunter despite rumors that he’s allegedly abusive and constantly creepin’ with another woman.

She even used a throwback photo of them to emphasize her point and said she won’t be leaving Kevin “in this lifetime.”

“I want to shout out to my husband. I’m still wearing my ring,” she pointed out. “Believe me you, when you’ve been with somebody for 28 years…married for 25 years…we know each other. He’s my best friend, he’s my lover, he’s all this and he’s all that. I know what you’ve been seeing and I know what the streets have been talking about.” “Anybody who’s been married for 5 minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriages are not easy. Don’t ask me about mine until you see this [ring] gone and it ain’t going anywhere—not in this lifetime.”

