R.I.P. Luke Perry Passes Away At 52 Following A Massive Stroke Resulting In Coma

Luke Perry Dies At Age 52

90s era heartthrob actor Luke Perry has gone home to glory at age 52 according to TMZ.

As we reported last week, Perry suffered a MASSIVE stroke that ultimately resulted in him being put into a medically-induced coma. Luke died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank surrounded by his many, many, loved ones fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, children Jack and Sophie, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.

Luke was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after the stroke occurred inside his Sherman Oaks home.

Perry was easily one of the most popular actors of the 90s because of his role as high school badass Dylan McKay on the uber-hit TV show Beverly Hills 90210.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Luke’s family, friends, and the millions of fans who love him. Rest in peace.