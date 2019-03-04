Bylines & Baby Bumps: Tamron Hall Announces She’s Married & Expecting Her First Child

Tamron Hall Announces Pregnancy

Tamron Hall’s not only married she’s PREGNANT and expecting her first little reputable reporter seed. The journalist made the announcement today with a post of herself singing “Baby Shark” and cradling her burgeoning bump.

According to Tamron she and her husband Steven will welcome their first child in just a few short weeks.

“I’ve wanted to share this news for many months & now finally my doctor says I’m in a safe place at 32 weeks to share my joy with y’all,” said Tamron, 48. So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce!

There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We’re in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too.”

No word yet on who Steven is, but we’re beyond excited for Tamron. Tamron’s syndicated daytime talk show Tamron Hall is set to premiere Monday, September, 9.

Congrats, ma’am!