Beauty Queen Runnin’ Thangs: Miss America Nia Franklin Joins Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

Miss America Nia Franklin Runs The Happiest Race On Earth

Shout out to Miss America Nia Franklin who recently joined thousands of other tiara wearers this weekend as she took part in the 11th annual runDisney Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend at Walt Disney World. As National Goodwill Ambassador for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the event’s presenting sponsor and celebrated charity, Franklin joined more than 56,000 other weekend runners in the Disney Princess 5K on Friday. Very dope right?!

On Sunday, Franklin, a classically-trained opera singer, provided inspiration to the participants of the Princess Half Marathon with a rousing national anthem performance before the start, before handing winner Jackie Pirtle-Hall her medal.

Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend presented by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals is one of the largest women-focused running events in the U.S. The race weekend includes runDisney Kids Races, 5K, 10K, half marathon, a challenge race (running the 10K and half marathon in successive days) and a health & fitness expo. This was the third of four race weekends during the 2018-19 runDisney season, with the next race weekend being the Star Wars Rival Run Weekend presented by Otterbox, April 4 –7. runDisney events offer themed races and virtual races with entertainment, unique commemorative medals and more. For more information or to register for upcoming races, visit runDisney.com.