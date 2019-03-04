Feathered Beauties 2019 (Part 1): The MOST Banging Baddies Of Carnival Season Are Here!
Carnival Season Is Here
It’s that time. Carnival season is here and it’s time to celebrate. How do we celebrate at Bossip? We honor the most banging baes in the most ornate outfits for the entire Carnival season. It’s what we do.
Now we could write a big, long essay on Carnival and give you a ton of details on what went down but we know why you’re here. We know why we’re here. Let’s get it on.
The first stop in our 2019 Carnival bae breakdown is in Trinidad. Where the sun was out and the baes were bae-ing. So without further ado, take a look and get ready for more as Carnival season rolls on.
View this post on Instagram
R E B E L M A S C A R N I V A L B L O G – 🇹🇹 #CarnivalMondayRepprting from @gr8estflo – I am #READY for my #CarnivalMonday. #FloraMadeThat #Slayage #TrinidadCarnival2019 #WeOuchea #DontTalkToMe – . . . I happened to know one of the most creative, talented, and genuine spirits. I am screaming 🗣🗣🗣 SLAYYYYYYY to a beautiful carnival spirit. 💚 Rebel #RebelMasCarnivalBlog #TrinidadCarnival2019 #carnivalmondayswithrebelmas
View this post on Instagram
It’s @konshens again moving to a different tune 🥁 this time with @camparicaribbean not to mention Mr Sold Shows #SocaJr @jrchromatic 🎤 #MondayWear #CarnivalMonday #SkkanLiveUpdate #SkkanIsHere #SkkanDidThat #CampariCarnival #CampariComeTogether #TrinidadCarnival2019 *Not to be shared with anyone under the legal drinking age*
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
Oh Lorddddd *in salty voice* A little Monday Thangs for ya!🤩🤸🏾♀️ she sweet eh! . . #Heavensentrancebeautyspot#Angelthemakeupgurl#yumavibe#yuman#yumacarnival2019#carnivalmonday#carnivalmakeup#trinidadcarnival2019#makeupforwomenofcolor#makeupforblackwomen#makeupnaturalista#makeupandmuas#hotdropz#muaannouncer_#afrocentricmakeup#hairandmakeupdiary#makeupguru#carnivalmondaywear#trinimua
