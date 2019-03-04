Get Well: Ms. Quad Announces Extended Hiatus From ‘Sister Circle’ To Have Surgery [Video]

Ms. Quad Announces “Sister Circle” Hiatus For Fibroid Surgery

A “Sister Circle TV” host is announcing that she’s taking a hiatus from television for medical concerns. Ms. Quad’s announced that she’ll be out for several weeks to have fibroid surgery. According to Quad she originally thought she had a hernia but after her cohost, Rashan Ali urged her to go to the doctor, she discovered that she had at least 7 fibroids.

“Rashan you just stayed on me, with that love that you gave me I want to thank you so much,” said Quad. “On the ultrasound alone they’ve spotted 7 and they told me that there may be tons more. This is not the first time that it’s happened to any woman, 70% of women are affected,” she added.

We’re sending best wishes and prayers to Ms. Quad! We hope you have a speedy recovery!