Secure Your Edges: Check Out The Colorful Cuts And Creative Styles From The Bronner Bros. Show

Bronner Bros. Mid Winter Show Moves To New Orleans

Mardi Gras comes to an end this week but the good time will keep rolling into late March (March 30th – April 1st at New Orleans’ Ernest N. Morial Convention Center) when Bronner Bros. mid winter show arrives in Nola for the first time. We see celebrities with wild styles all the time, but we look to Bronner Bros. every year to come up with some truly creative looks. The show, which has been family owned since 1947, attracts an estimated 30,000 people every year and one of the biggest draws is the fantasy competition where hair has no limits and stylists push their creativity beyond all bounds.

This year’s fantasy competition theme is Mardi Gras — so you know the stylists are really going to show out considering they’ll be in the home of Mardi Gras! Creative hair isn’t limited to the Fantasy competition either. Check out some of the barber’s work from last year:

Very unique right?

Check out a video from last year’s Fantasy competition HERE.

For more information on the show visit their website.