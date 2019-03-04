Here Are All The NEW & Black Lead Netflix Titles To Spring You Into March 2019

New Black Shows And Movies On Netflix This Month

They say March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb — and Netflix has a Black lead movie for whatever spring may bring.

You’ll be pleased to know that Netflix has added Black lead content for you, like a movie starring Alfre Woodard called “Juanita”. Hit the flip to see all the new titles, including the teased title “Turn Up Charlie” which features Idris Elba as “a down-and-out DJ.”