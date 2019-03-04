Here Are All The NEW & Black Lead Netflix Titles To Spring You Into March 2019
New Black Shows And Movies On Netflix This Month
They say March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb — and Netflix has a Black lead movie for whatever spring may bring.
You’ll be pleased to know that Netflix has added Black lead content for you, like a movie starring Alfre Woodard called “Juanita”. Hit the flip to see all the new titles, including the teased title “Turn Up Charlie” which features Idris Elba as “a down-and-out DJ.”
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
Against all the odds, a thirteen-year-old boy in Malawi invents an unconventional way to save his family and village from famine. Based on the best selling book and true story of William Kamkwamba. Directed by and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and introducing Maxwell Simba. Debuts on Netflix March 1, 2019.
Juanita
Fed up with her life, Juanita leaves her grown kids behind and hits the road in search of a fresh start.
Shadow
After being struck by lightning, a young man emerges from the shadows to become Jozi’s hero. Giving up his badge to pursue justice for those who can’t help themselves, Shadow is Mzansi’s new vigilante. #Shadow starring Pallance Dladla and Amanda Du-Pont, March 8. Only on Netflix.
Turn Up Charlie
Turn Up Charlie follows a down-and-out DJ who plots to rebuild his music career whilst working as a nanny for his famous best friend’s wild 11 year old daughter in this Netflix Original Comedy Series.
