For The Sock-Sniffers & Savages: Prettiest, Most Suckable Celebrity Toes In Hollyweird

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Rihanna Plays London Leg Of Her 777 Tour

Source: Simone Joyner/Getty

Prettiest Feet In Hollyweird

Ah yes, the post you’ve been waiting YEARS for (well, not ALL of you but definitely some of you creeps) is FINALLY here and full of suckable, well-moisturized, mostly corn-free celebrity feet that we handpicked for your freaky Friday pleasure.

Rihanna attends Ocean's 8 premiere

Source: Taylor Hill/Getty Images / Getty

Go ‘head and hit the flip to peep the prettiest celebrity toes in the game. We won’t judge you.

Rihanna attends Ocean's 8 premiere

Source: Taylor Hill/Getty

Rihanna

Source: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Nicki Minaj

Source: Jason Merritt/Getty

Ashanti

Cardi B

Source: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Cardi B

Rihanna attends Ocean's 8 premiere

Source: Mike Coppola/Getty

Lala Anthony

Rihanna attends Ocean's 8 premiere

Source: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Toni Braxton

    Continue Slideshow

    Rihanna attends Ocean's 8 premiere

    Source: Noel Vasquez/Getty

    Karrueche

    Rihanna attends Ocean's 8 premiere

    Source: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

    Cassie

    Rihanna attends Ocean's 8 premiere

    Source: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

    Keyshia Cole

    Rihanna attends Ocean's 8 premiere

    Source: David Livingston/Getty

    Eva Marcille

    Rihanna attends Ocean's 8 premiere

    Source: David Livingston/Getty

    Dashcha Polanco

    Rihanna attends Ocean's 8 premiere

    Source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

    Kat Graham

    Rihanna attends Ocean's 8 premiere

    Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty

    Meagan Good

    Rihanna attends Ocean's 8 premiere

    Source: Maury Phillips/WireImage

    Toya Wright

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.