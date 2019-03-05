LHHNY: Safaree And Erica Mena’s Engagement Announcement Has EVERYONE In Their Feelings While Twitter Delivers All Kinds Of Petty

Safaree And Erica Mena’s Engagement Sets Twitter On Fire

Erica Mena hopping on Love & Hip-Hop this season has turned the show upside down out of nowhere. Last week, her appearance sparked a nasty fight between Joe Budden and Safaree. This week, Maino revealed that the two were married, prompting all sorts of chaos. Rich got upset. Joe felt a way. Cyn…well, she may or may not have cared.

Either way the whole engagement and its connection to the show and the drama it brings has people doubting the authenticity of the relationship to begin with. It’s all a big bout of insanity and Twitter keeps eating it up.

#LHHNY Rich

How many times did I asked if you was with Erica Safaree pic.twitter.com/w3qC01uGla — ♚Juke (@jukeMOBS) March 5, 2019

So take a look at the comedy that has ensued.