#LHHMIA: Former Wig Snatch Victim Shay Snatched JoJo’s Wig Clean Off And Shattered Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
Shay Snatched Jojo’s Wig
Shay has been dragged through the mud for a lot of her time on Love & Hip-Hop: Miami. The internet has been going to town about her wigs and her looks all the while wondering about her choices in men and her relationship situations. This week, she took her time to shine. During a fight with Jojo she rushed baby girl and snatched her whole a$$ entire wig off and took it as a souvenir.
This. Sparked. Chaos.
Twitter lost it and things went sideways very quickly. Take a look…
