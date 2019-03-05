Sentient Cartoon Dust Fight Kodak Black Got DRAGGED For Saying THIS About Reginae And Lil Wayne
Kodak Black Comes After Carter Family
Kodak Black hasn’t been canceled yet? Last time we saw him he was fighting with Ebro over his assault allegations. Now, he’s going in on Lil Wayne, Reginae and Toya Wright. During a show in Miami, Kodak told the DJ to cut off a Lil Wayne song and declared that “You should’ve died when you was a baby” when talking about Weezy.
Reginae hopped on IG to send a subliminal at Kodak.
You new lil rappers need to start giving props and respect to the Goat. My father don’t bother nobody . He won’t even react to what was said . This man be in his own world so leave him tf alone . You pick the night he didn’t go to LIV to say that . You bold . Lol . #ihatethesenewlilniggas #norespectatall Don’t tell me to stay out of it because that’s my father and you mfs don’t give him his credit and it’s a shame . This nigga whole album sound like my daddy old shit . Gtfoh .
Kodak tried to smooth things over on IG Live but only made it worse: “Me and dude got a whole song together, and his lil bald head daughter like… Don’t be coming at me like that.”
Toya Wright hopped in to defend her baby with a pointed “F You” in the comments. However, Kodak responded by saying he…um…would like to have sex with her. SMH.
Twitter was NOT having it and they came for his neck.
Take a look…
