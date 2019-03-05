Sentient Cartoon Dust Fight Kodak Black Got DRAGGED For Saying THIS About Reginae And Lil Wayne

Kodak Black Comes After Carter Family

Kodak Black hasn’t been canceled yet? Last time we saw him he was fighting with Ebro over his assault allegations. Now, he’s going in on Lil Wayne, Reginae and Toya Wright. During a show in Miami, Kodak told the DJ to cut off a Lil Wayne song and declared that “You should’ve died when you was a baby” when talking about Weezy.

Reginae hopped on IG to send a subliminal at Kodak.

Kodak tried to smooth things over on IG Live but only made it worse: “Me and dude got a whole song together, and his lil bald head daughter like… Don’t be coming at me like that.”

Toya Wright hopped in to defend her baby with a pointed “F You” in the comments. However, Kodak responded by saying he…um…would like to have sex with her. SMH.

Twitter was NOT having it and they came for his neck.

People laughing bc Kodak called Reginae bald head. They have the humor of a middle schooler, and y’all still support trash ass, self hating rappers like him. I don’t get it — Mikayla🧡 (@Kayy_Robbb) March 4, 2019

Take a look…