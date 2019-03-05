Solo SZN: Funniest “I Saw Things I Imagined” Memes

i, too, saw things i imagined pic.twitter.com/SD6nzqcjvl — Xavier D'Leau (@XavierDLeau) March 4, 2019

Hilarious “I Saw Things I Imagined” Memes

We LOVE us some Solange–our fave shea buttery moon Goddess–who dropped another chakra-soothing album that opened our third eye, snatched us bald and sparked a hilarious meme wave inspired by her powerful “I saw things I imagined” intro.

I SAW THINGS I IMAGINED #WhenIGetHome pic.twitter.com/54nFYXnOvJ — You Know My Name (@LookAtDustin) March 3, 2019

Peep the funniest “I Saw Things I Imagined” memes on the flip.