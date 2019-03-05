Clicks Fenty Pen* Rihanna’s Rumored Office Supplies & Garden Ware Line Spark Hilarious Hysteria

“Rihanna is reportedly working on a furniture line which will sell office supplies, garden ware, tech gadgets, home decor and more” Me: pic.twitter.com/LuK38FZrXU — M🧸🥰 (@GaloreRobyn) March 4, 2019

Rih’s Rumored Office & Garden Line Shatters Twitter

We stan a visionary queen with a million hustles that get more ambitious by the day. This time, it’s reportedly luxury office supplies and garden ware that Rihanna plans on selling the Navy (and everyone else) at a time when she can literally do no wrong, ever.

Rihanna selling garden ware like pic.twitter.com/kbYs3btMR8 — 🍒 (@GNEDDD0) March 4, 2019

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Rihanna’s office supplies and garden ware line on the flip.