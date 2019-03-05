*Clicks Fenty Pen* Rihanna’s Rumored Office Supplies & Garden Ware Line Spark Hilarious Hysteria
Rih’s Rumored Office & Garden Line Shatters Twitter
We stan a visionary queen with a million hustles that get more ambitious by the day. This time, it’s reportedly luxury office supplies and garden ware that Rihanna plans on selling the Navy (and everyone else) at a time when she can literally do no wrong, ever.
Peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Rihanna’s office supplies and garden ware line on the flip.
