Will You Be Watching? The Super Trailer For #LHHATL Season 8 Is Here [Video]

Love And Hip Hop Atlanta: Season 8 Super Trailer

The new season of #LHHATL is almost here and most of your favorite messy players are back! This season is looking like we get to follow Stevie J. and Faith Evans’ relationship closely. Mimi seems to be in some kind of danger and Karlie Redd is ready for the baby?

Hit play to see how the rest of the cast will be entertaining us, come March 25th 2019. Will you be watching?