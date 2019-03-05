Jassy Correia: Boston Man Could Face Death Penalty For Murder Of Missing Mom

Louis D. Coleman III Could Face Death Penalty For Jassy Correia Murder

A man who murdered an innocent Boston mom could pay the ultimate price for his actions.

As previously reported family and friends said that Jassy Correia, 23, was missing after she was seen leaving a nightclub after midnight on Sunday with an unknown man.

That man was later identified as Louis D. Coleman III who was stopped in Delaware during a police chase with Jassy’s lifeless body in his trunk. Authorities report that she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Now CBS Boston reports that Coleman’s facing a federal charge of kidnapping resulting in death in connection to the woman’s death, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

That charge could result in the death penalty if it’s brought to federal courts.

“In Massachusetts, we don’t have the death penalty,” said Legal analyst Jennifer Roman. “The only way to get this particular case in Massachusetts to carry a potential death penalty sentence is to bring it to the federal courts, and that allows the prosecutors to use it as leverage against the defendant.”

More details about Coleman’s crime are also being released. An affidavit states that on Feb. 26, the same day Correia was reported missing, Coleman went to a local Walgreens and bought three Tyvek suits, duct tape, two candles, electrical tape, a mask, surgical gloves, two pairs of safety goggles, an odor respirator, and CLN Release Bleach Bath.

When he was pulled over by authorities he reportedly told them “she’s in the trunk.”

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Jassy Correia.