Scripture Scalping: The Pace Sisters Send Sanctified Shade To Tamar After She Makes THIS Wig Comment

In SHADE and worship service news…

The Pace Sisters Respond To Tamar Braxton Over Wig Comment

The anointed Pace sisters are sending sanctified shade to a certain Braxton who made an unChristianly comment about one of them.

On Monday, Tina Lawson shared an amazing video of Pace sister Duranice Pace belting out some beautiful notes for The Steve Harvey show.

And while most people were in awe and slain in the spirit by Duranice’s devotional vocals, Tamar Braxton hopped in the comments with some shade.

“Yeah but the wig is stressing me out,” said Tamar.

Duranice’s sister Lashun Pace then Christianly clapped back and sent Tamar a warning.

“I love my oldest sister!” wrote Lashun. “With everything she has gone through in life she is yet singing through it all. Touch not mine anointed @tamarbraxton”

Now THAT wasn’t very nice, Tamar.

Tina Lawson has since deleted the comment but the Pace Sisters’ fans are still Daniel In The Lion’s Den dragging Tamar for daring to diss a lady of the Lord.

