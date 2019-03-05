Scripture Scalping: The Pace Sisters Send Sanctified Shade To Tamar After She Makes THIS Wig Comment
In SHADE and worship service news…
The Pace Sisters Respond To Tamar Braxton Over Wig Comment
The anointed Pace sisters are sending sanctified shade to a certain Braxton who made an unChristianly comment about one of them.
On Monday, Tina Lawson shared an amazing video of Pace sister Duranice Pace belting out some beautiful notes for The Steve Harvey show.
And while most people were in awe and slain in the spirit by Duranice’s devotional vocals, Tamar Braxton hopped in the comments with some shade.
“Yeah but the wig is stressing me out,” said Tamar.
Duranice’s sister Lashun Pace then Christianly clapped back and sent Tamar a warning.
“I love my oldest sister!” wrote Lashun. “With everything she has gone through in life she is yet singing through it all. Touch not mine anointed @tamarbraxton”
Now THAT wasn’t very nice, Tamar.
Tina Lawson has since deleted the comment but the Pace Sisters’ fans are still Daniel In The Lion’s Den dragging Tamar for daring to diss a lady of the Lord.
That’s not all, however, another Pace sister has come forward and she’s giving Tamar holy hell—hit the flip.
Ms. Leslie Pace LIT up Tamar for shading Duranice.
According to Leslie, her big sis wears wigs because of health issues and she’s praying that some of the “evil” will leave Tamar’s heart.
“That’s my big sister, no we haven’t posted everything that she’s been going through in her health because it’s her health issues,” said Leslie. “She didn’t shave her hair just because she wanted to shave it.
“I don’t think you understand Ms. Braxton about not touching the anointed,” she added. “Tamar always talking about ‘Halleloo!’ and Jesus, but I don’t think she understands Jehovah.I get it that you are insecure and you are hurting so you want to hurt someone else. I get it—when you hear anointing it bothers you because you don’t’ have it.”
“I know that you don’t really like being evil but because it has gotten you so much attention to this day, therefore, you live in it. But God has more for you precious.”
WOO CHILE, now that’s some gospel shade.
Why do YOU think Tamar made that unsavory, unsanctified comment? She’s been upset about being attacked for her looks in the past.
