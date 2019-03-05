Shook Ones: Travis Scott Deletes His Instagram Page To Avoid The Wrath Of Suspicious Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott Deletes Instagram Over Kylie’s Cheating Suspicions

Travis Scott is NOT doin’ it for the ‘gram, at least not anymore.

According to a TMZ report, Cactus Jack deleted his Instagram page to “prove his loyalty” to his baby’s momma Kylie Jenner. Word is that Kylie saw some “overly friendly” messages in Travis’ DMs and that’s what started the nuclear fight between the two unlikely lovers.

Travis allegedly was chatting up some women in a way that Kylie felt was suspect AF. For his part, Travis said the messages were nothing more than low-fat, low-calorie, sugar-free flirting and he never acting on the obvious opening to pursue some new box. However, in order to keep his home happy, Travis deleted his Instagram page.

Behind the scenes, Travis is reportedly begging for forgiveness and trying his damnedest to save his love life.

We’re sure Travis will be back to double-tapping soon as he and Kylie kiss and make up.