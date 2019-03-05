Eat The Sauce, Shame The Diablo: Man Survives Five Days In Snow Off The Nurturing Powers Of Taco Sauce

The Spice Of Life Keeps A Man And His Dog Alive

One Oregon man and his dog found themselves in a life-threatening situation and by the grace of taco sauce, they were able to survive.

According to CNN, it all started when Jeremy R. Taylor and his dog Ally drove to get gas for his Toyota 4Runner on Sunday.

Taylor told investigators that in the midst of traveling, his SUV got stuck in the snow. He then fell asleep and awakened on Monday only to find more snow that had him trapped in his vehicle. Eventually, he tried to walk out on Monday, but the snow was too deep, which made it hard to walk. Thus, Taylor had to return to his vehicle with his dog, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor was last seen on Sunday and by Wednesday, a missing person’s alert was released.

During the time Taylor was stuck in his car, he told authorities that he stayed warm by “periodically starting his vehicle and used a few taco sauce packets he had as food,” the sheriff’s office said.

It’s not clear how he and his dog received water although, melted snow comes to mind.

According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, a person can go on for five days without water and six weeks without food.

By the time Friday rolled around, a snowmobile rider had finally spotted Taylor and they called 911. Authorities responded by sending an Oregon Water Resource SnowCat, which is a construction vehicle, and they were able to dig out Taylor and his dog.

Thankfully, Taylor and Ally were found in good condition, according to the sheriff’s office, but they definitely were “hungry after being stuck in the snow for five days.” They were eventually reunited with family and friends, and Taylor went on to make a Facebook post, writing:

“Thank you everyone, I’m safe my Ally dog is safe. I really appreciate all the help. Got lucky, lets never do that again. I’ll be in touch with everyone soon.”

So next time someone comes at you for having a bunch of condiment packets in your car, let ’em know.

Taco sauce saves lives.