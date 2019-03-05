Janelle Monae Flaunts Her Paris Fashion Week Flyness Front Row At The Chanel Show

- By Bossip Staff
Janelle Monae at Paris Fashion Week Chanel Show

Source: ABACAPRESS.COM / Splash News

Janelle Monae Looks Like A Doll At Chanel

Sitting pretty is an understatement if we are talking about Janelle Monae’s front row presence for Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show Monday. How stunning does the singer/actress look sitting next to Kristen Stewart?! We STAN!

Chanel : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Here’s a better view of the whole LEWK! Beautiful right?

Chanel : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020

Source: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty

Sis even got an assist from the GOAT Naomi Campbell…

Check out more photos from the Chanel show below:

