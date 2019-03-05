Janelle Monae Flaunts Her Paris Fashion Week Flyness Front Row At The Chanel Show

Janelle Monae Looks Like A Doll At Chanel

Sitting pretty is an understatement if we are talking about Janelle Monae’s front row presence for Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show Monday. How stunning does the singer/actress look sitting next to Kristen Stewart?! We STAN!

Here’s a better view of the whole LEWK! Beautiful right?

Sis even got an assist from the GOAT Naomi Campbell…

Check out more photos from the Chanel show below: