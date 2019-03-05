Mother-To-Be Barb: Nicki Minaj Contemplates Popping Out A Seed In Norway [Video]

Nicki Minaj Goes Gaga Over A Baby In Norway

Onika made a tour stop yesterday in Oslo, Norway and had Tidal on her agenda. Nicki Minaj, the streaming service’s partner, popped up on the Tidal staff even making time to play with a baby in the office.

Onika says seeing the baby was “worth every second” of her quick visit.

Stopped by the @tidal headquarters in Norway yesterday & it was worth every second. I wanted to hold the baby so bad but I was afraid to ask. Little cutie omg #CanThisPassForMyChild. When you’re contemplating taking the baby & risking it all.

Do you think she’s ready to pop out her own seed? Seems like it!

Nicki called her time in Norway “one of her best days”. Hit the flip for more.