For Your Viewing Pleasure: Madea Recaps The Madea Movies In 10 Minutes [Video]

Madea Recaps The Most Famous Madea Movies In 10 Minutes

Tyler Perry reprised his role as Madea one last time to stop by Vanity Fair and recap all of his most famous Madea movies in ten minutes.

The walk down memory lane includes Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Madea’s Family Reunion, Meet the Browns, Madea Goes to Jail, Madea’s Big Happy Family, Boo! A Madea Halloween, and Boo 2! A Madea Halloween.

Peep Madea’s thoughts on the iconic films below and check out Madea’s Farewell, out in theaters now.