We Cried, Now It’s Your Turn: Watch 4-Year-Old Kenydii Walk For First Time After Battling Spina Bifida [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
4-Year-Old Born With Spina Bifida Walks For First Time
We ran across this video and immediately someone began to chop onions.
You’re about to watch 4-year-old Kenydii walk for the very first time after a courageous battle with spina bifida. Her classmates couldn’t be happier for her and neither could we.
Go ‘head, girl!
