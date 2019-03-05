Ain’t Over: NeNe Further Explains ‘So Nasty & So Rudely’ Removing Kandi & Porsha From Her Closet [Video]

NeNe Explains Kicking Kandi And Porsha Out Of Her Closet

After already defending her actions on “Watch What Happens Live”, NeNe’s further explaining why she booted two of her RHOA castmates from her closet.

As previously reported the OG was upset about that Kandi and Porsha went barreling into her closet without permission.

“You don’t have the right to open up my doors, my closet,” said NeNe. “If I tell you to visit me and sit right there, you need to sit right there.

Now she’s doubling down on what she said and emphasizing that her closet is HER property and the ladies have a history of disrespecting each other’s houses. She also added that she previosuly told production that she only wanted Cynthia and Marlo upstairs in her master bedroom since they’de be spending the night.

So nasty and so rude or does she have a point???