Say It Ain’t So, Joe: Fat Joe Is Being Sued For Allegedly Stealing “All The Way Up”

Fat Joe Is Being Sued Over His Hit “All The Way Up”

Fat Joe is in some legal trouble.

The rapper’s been hit with a lawsuit that accuses him of stealing “All the Way Up,” his smash hit single from 2016 that features appearances from both Remy Ma and French Montana.

According to reports from TMZ, Eric A. Elliott–who goes by the rap alias Fly Havana–filed court documents claiming that he initially co-produced the track with Infared in 2015. The Miami rapper says that he worked on the beat for five hours and gave the “unfinished version” to his co-producer Infared, The Blast reports.

Elliott then goes on to say that Infared introduced him to Fat Joe, which led to the beat was being passed on to the Bronx rapper. Havana then claims that he never heard back from Infared, so he was shocked when he heard “All the Way Up” playing on the radio a few years back.

Later, when Elliott contacted the Bronx native about his credit and compensation for the song, they agreed to meet at an IHop in March 2016, where Joe is said to have written out a check for $5,000.

Elliott is seeking a co-writing credit and profits from the song, also claiming that Joe then promised him more money once “All the Way Up” generated more income–but he hasn’t seen anything since their meetup at the pancake house. Elliott also alleges that he confronted French Montana about the situation in 2017, but French simply brushed him off.

As of now, Fat Joe, French Montana, and Remy Ma have all continued to keep quiet about the suit.