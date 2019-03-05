Bobby Lytes On Headline Heat

Bobby Lytes has mastered the art of speaking his truth (no matter how raw it is), all while keeping it cute. The Love & Hip Hop Miami star stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines Bossip has written about him, including the status of his relationship with cast member Prince.

Bobby also cleared up rumors that he wanted smoke with cousin Trina. See what else he had to say in the video above.