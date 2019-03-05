Rest In Peace: T.I. Says Goodbye To Sister Precious Harris In Beautiful Homegoing Service [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 7

Pop-Up Trap Music Museum Commemorating The 15th Anniversary Of Trap Music - Media Preview

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

T.I.’s Lays Sister Precious Harris To Rest

Over the weekend, T.I. said his final goodbyes to his beloved sister Precious Harris. Born Antoinette Chapman, the 66-year-old was reportedly driving with her granddaughter in the passenger seat, when she had an asthma attack and crashed into a telephone pole in Atlanta. One week later, Chapman passed away—and now, she’s been laid to rest.

Chapman’s funeral was held at Salem Bible Church in Atlanta, and T.I. and his son King performed during her homegoing service. It goes without saying some of the Harris family’s closest loved ones and friends were in the building to say goodbye to T.I.’s oldest sister, including Toya Wright, Shekinah, and even Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Bottoms.

The Harris family said goodbye to their sister in style…see a clip above, plus more photos from the homegoing service on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

Yeah Sis we was LIT lit 🔥 #LongLivePreciousHarris

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

 

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Multi, News, R.I.P.

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.