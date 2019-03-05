Rest In Peace: T.I. Says Goodbye To Sister Precious Harris In Beautiful Homegoing Service [Video]
T.I.’s Lays Sister Precious Harris To Rest
Over the weekend, T.I. said his final goodbyes to his beloved sister Precious Harris. Born Antoinette Chapman, the 66-year-old was reportedly driving with her granddaughter in the passenger seat, when she had an asthma attack and crashed into a telephone pole in Atlanta. One week later, Chapman passed away—and now, she’s been laid to rest.
Chapman’s funeral was held at Salem Bible Church in Atlanta, and T.I. and his son King performed during her homegoing service. It goes without saying some of the Harris family’s closest loved ones and friends were in the building to say goodbye to T.I.’s oldest sister, including Toya Wright, Shekinah, and even Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Bottoms.
View this post on Instagram
I promised to celebrate your Life and damnit that’s EXACTLY WHAT WE DID!!! We can’t thank you enough for all of you Love,Leadership, Sacrifice,& Service!!! We Love You Dearly all of this Life and well into the Next🙏🏽❤️👑 Special Thx to my other sister @mshannahkang for making the last minute arrangements for the Ceremony. Couldn’t have done it without you. And thanks to all the family ,friends , and supporters who been lifting us up in prayer and came out to show LOVE for my BIG Sister!!!!
The Harris family said goodbye to their sister in style…see a clip above, plus more photos from the homegoing service on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.