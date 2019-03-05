Baggin’ Basura While Black: Boulder Police Under Investigation For Detaining Black Man Cleaning Outside His Home 

Apparently, Black men can still be arrested even if they’re on their own property minding their own business. The Boulder, Colorado Police Department is currently under investigation after a video surfaced of multiple officers approaching and detaining a Black man cleaning up trash outside his home.

The Denver Post reports:

The man told the officer he lived and worked in the building, and gave the officer his school identification card, but the officer detained the man to investigate further. The officer then made a request over the radio for additional assistance to respond, saying the man was uncooperative and unwilling to put down a blunt object. Several other officers, including a supervisor, responded.

In the video, the person recording can be heard saying that police drew their gun on the man. But after discovering that the man was valid, police left the scene. On Monday, the department launched an official internal affairs investigation.

The names of the officers and the man haven’t been released. Smh.