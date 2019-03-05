Rolling Papers, Airpods, & 8 Other Things 2 Chainz Can’t Live Without [Video]

10 Essentials 2 Chainz Can’t Live Without

We all know 2 Chainz can’t go anywhere without looking like a million bucks, so it goes without saying that he always has to bring his drip with him wherever he goes–but that’s not all the rapper needs around him 100% of the time.

Chainz stopped by GQ to let us in on the 10 things he brings with him everywhere, which includes essentials like his iPhone, a lighter, and a lot of water.