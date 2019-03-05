Stand By Ya Mans: Queen Latifah Says She’s Riding Wtih Jussie Smollett Until He’s Proved A Liar

Queen Latifah Continues To Support Jussie Smollett

You can’t tell Queen Latifah s#!t about Jussie Smollett.

Despite the fact that the Empire star was arrested and charged with filing a false police report story has a myriad of holes in it, Dana Owens is dedicated to her LBGT brother according to PageSix.

“The guy I’ve seen has always been someone who cares about people, who cares about others, and who’s very kind and who’s always been cool and sweet. “And that’s just the guy I know. So until I can see some definitive proof — which I haven’t seen yet — then, you know, I gotta go with him until I see otherwise.”

Until Jussie has his day in court there really isn’t much else to say about this case.

Are you still #TeamJussie?