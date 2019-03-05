Pure Comedy: John Legend Is Joined By A Mariachi Band For His Rendition Of “Baby Shark” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
John Legend Talks His Song “Preach” & The Michael Jackson Doc
John Legend can make anything sound good, and he proves exactly that while up at Power 106 with his unconventional cover of “Baby Shark.”
During the rest of the interview (before he’s joined by a mariachi band), he explains the meaning of his song “Preach,” his thoughts on the Michael Jackson documentary, and more.
Check out the entire thing down below:
