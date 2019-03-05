Out The Mud? Kylie Jenner Dubiously Dubbed ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire And The Internets Ain’t Having It
Petty Reactions To Kylie Jenner Being Named ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire
In the latest edition of ‘Kardashian/Jenner and Alternative Facts’ — Forbes once again tries to convince the world that Kylie Jenner is a “self-made” billionaire. Granted, the 21-year old’s makeup empire, Kylie Cosmetics, did rake in a cool $900 million over the last three years, and she does make bank from KUWTK, as well as her paid ‘Kylie Jenner Official’ App — but is she really ‘self-made’?
Last year, when the star covered Forbes magazine, Dictionary.com shadily let it be known what it really meant to be self-made:
With so many folks getting it out the mud these days, it’s very much a false narrative to say that Kylie “succeeded in life unaided.”
And trust — the Internet is not letting a Kardashian/Jenner get away with fake news today.
Hit the flip to check out some of the pettiest reactions to Kylie Jenner being called self-made.
Continue Slideshow
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.