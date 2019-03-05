Out The Mud? Kylie Jenner Dubiously Dubbed ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire And The Internets Ain’t Having It 

Petty Reactions To Kylie Jenner Being Named ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire

In the latest edition of ‘Kardashian/Jenner and Alternative Facts’ — Forbes once again tries to convince the world that Kylie Jenner is a “self-made” billionaire. Granted, the 21-year old’s makeup empire, Kylie Cosmetics, did rake in a cool $900 million over the last three years, and she does make bank from KUWTK, as well as her paid ‘Kylie Jenner Official’ App — but is she really ‘self-made’?

Last year, when the star covered Forbes magazine, Dictionary.com shadily let it be known what it really meant to be self-made:

Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided. Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman. https://t.co/sr8Ncd7s5A https://t.co/ehEL7Cf6KV — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 11, 2018

With so many folks getting it out the mud these days, it’s very much a false narrative to say that Kylie “succeeded in life unaided.”

End-stage Consumerism: Calling someone “self-made” whose path to wealth was marketing fake lip plumper using a family name made famous by a sister who parlayed a sex tape into a TV show. https://t.co/g6Lrxt4rSX — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 5, 2019

And trust — the Internet is not letting a Kardashian/Jenner get away with fake news today.

If Kylie Jenner is self-made, I am a blonde, Caucasian woman. pic.twitter.com/0CRoomiw2b — Aasha Collins (@aashacollinsxo) March 5, 2019

