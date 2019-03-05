Winter Is Here: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Trailer [Video]

Winter…is…here!

“Game Of Thrones” Season 8 Trailer

The long awaited “Game Of Thrones” season 8 trailer is here and in, it all the long-awaited drama descending. “Faceless” Arya is seen running from God knows who while also embracing death, Jon and Daeny’s love story continues, and yes, it looks like they’ll BOTH ride dragons, Cersei’s unfortunately still breathing and still smug and Sansa’s taken aback when Drogon and Rhaegal fly into Winterfell.

According to Entertainment Weekly who got exclusive access to the Thrones set, there’s a MASSIVE battle afoot that includes almost every single main character on the show.

“What we have asked the production team and crew to do this year truly has never been done in television or in a movie,” co-executive producer Bryan Cogman told Entertainment Weekly of the Battle of Winterfell. “This final face-off between the army of the dead and the army of the living is completely unprecedented and relentless and a mixture of genres even within the battle.”

That’s the battle you see Jamie Lannister, Grey Worm, Jon, Daeny and Brienne preparing for.

Watch the trailer above, are YOU ready for “Game Of Thrones” season 8 to return April 14???