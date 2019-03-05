R.I.P. Nathaniel Taylor Best Known As Rollo On ‘Sanford & Son’ Dies At 80

Actor Nathaniel Taylor Dies At 80

Nathaniel Taylor has died. The actor best known for playing Rollo on comedy series “Sanford & Son” passed away Saturday, according to his son Kaedi Taylor.

Taylor told the Associated Press that his father passed away at Los Angeles’ Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center after suffering a heart attack. He was 80-years-old.

Before his passing Taylor also played roles in “The Red Foxx Show”, the “Sanford & Son” spinoff “Sanford” and “What’s Happening.”

He is survived by his wife, Loretta, four daughters, and three sons.

R.I.P.