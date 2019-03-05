HIV Reportedly Cured In Second Person In 10 Years After Stem Cell Transplant 

Scientists have recently found what they believe to be the cure to HIV. According to reports, a London man who was diagnosed with the virus in 2003 is currently in remission after receiving a special bone marrow transplant intended to treat cancer.

In 2016, he received the stem cell transplant from a donor, with a rare CCR5 mutation that allows HIV resistance, to treat his Hodgkin’s lymphoma. But the anonymous man isn’t the first person to allegedly be cured of HIV. Back in 2007, a Berlin man became HIV-free after receiving the same transplant.

Author and professor Dr. Ravindra Gupta said in a statement,

“By achieving [HIV] remission in a second patient using a similar approach, we have shown that the Berlin patient was not an anomaly, and that it really was the treatment that eliminated HIV in these two people.”

Doctors warn that the treatment may not be suitable for every patient, but they plan to do more research to help cure more sufferers in the future. Look at God.