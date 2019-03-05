Fabolous Pleads Guilty To Harassment In Emily B. Assault Case (Exclusive Details)

Rapper Cops To Menacing Partner Emily B. & Her Father

Fabolous has admitted he harassed the mother of his sons, reality star Emily B., and her father, BOSSIP has learned.

The rapper pled guilty to one count of harassment for threatening and menacing “Love & Hip Hop” star Emily B. and her father, according to a spokeswoman for the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Under a plea deal, Fab pled guilty in exchange for no jail time. Instead, he’ll have to complete a pre-trial intervention program for one year, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. If he completes the program, he’ll have the charge expunged from his criminal record.

Fab initially faced up to 20 years in state prison after prosecutors accused him of punching Emily B. so hard that her front teeth had to be removed. Days later, a video emerged of the father of two brandishing a sharp object at his partner and her father and threatening to kill them.

Earlier this month, we exclusively revealed that the “Breathe” rapper would take a plea deal, but was ironing out the details with the county’s top cop.

We’ve reached out to Fab’s attorney, Brian Neary, for comment.